German Foreign Minister urges China not to support Russian aggression against Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called on China not to assist Russia in carrying out large-scale aggression against Ukraine.

He made the statement during a press conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Berlin, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

Wadephul noted that, given the war in Ukraine and close ties between China and Russia, restoring peace in Europe is Germany’s primary interest.

Therefore, in his conversation with Wang, he emphasized the importance of China doing "everything possible" to ensure that goods crucial for conducting the war do not flow from the People’s Republic of China to Russia and ultimately contribute to the conflict.

Germany, the Foreign Minister added, expects "probable and concrete efforts" from China and its "significant influence on Russia" to end the conflict.

Wadephul also noted that Beijing could play a "constructive role" in the conflict with Iran.

