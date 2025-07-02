ENG
Germany is stepping up measures against Russian shadow fleet - German Foreign Ministry

Russia’s Shadow Fleet. Germany steps up inspections

On July 1, the German authorities began inspecting oil tankers passing through the Baltic Sea east of the island of Femarn.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the German Foreign Ministry.

It is noted that the insurance coverage of these vessels is often unknown, as they avoid reputable insurance companies and European ports.

"We need to be more vigilant about the shadow fleet in the Baltic Sea. Checking the insurance status of ships at our transport centers is just one more piece in the puzzle. The more complete this picture is, the sooner we will be able to take measures together with our partners in the Baltic region, including sanctions lists," said Federal Minister of Transport Patrick Schnieder.

The Foreign Ministry said the event is part of European efforts to combat Russia's shadow fleet.

Sweden has also joined this initiative.

"The new inspections will facilitate even greater coordination with our friends and partners in the region. Our goal is clear: we are increasing pressure on Russia's shadow fleet and protecting the Baltic Sea's living space," said German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefull.

