The federal government of Germany has signed its first contract to fund the production of long-range weapons for Ukraine. The deal covers over 500 AN-196 "Liutyi" kamikaze drones with a range of up to 1,200 km.

According to security sources, the drones are equipped with a warhead weighing about 50 kg and are intended to serve as an operational tool for striking targets deep within Russian territory. These UAVs are expected to be ready for use by Ukrainian forces in the coming months.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian drones once again struck targets deep inside Russian territory. According to Die Welt sources, AN-196 type UAVs may have been used in this operation.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, during his first visit to Ukraine, confirmed the expansion of arms cooperation. He emphasized that Ukraine requires a substantial buildup of its defense capabilities and announced plans to establish new joint ventures.

"Germany will continue to strengthen military support for Ukraine. We want to create new joint ventures so that Ukraine can produce means for its own defense faster and in larger volumes, as your needs are immense," Wadephul said.

A spokesperson for the German Ministry of Defense confirmed that the government is funding the production of long-range weapons in Ukraine. He noted that the Ukrainian army already has experience operating these systems, while financing details remain confidential for security reasons.

