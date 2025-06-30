Peace in Ukraine is main task for Germany and EU – Wadephul. VIDEO

During his visit to Kyiv, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul visited a residential building recently destroyed in a massive Russian attack and emphasized the importance of a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.

"This struggle and resolving this conflict is the main task of German foreign policy, and of European foreign policy. Here we either win together or lose together," Wadephul stated.

He also promised to raise the issue of strengthening Ukraine’s air defense systems in Berlin.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Ukraine calls on Germany to influence Hungary on 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Earlier, it was reported that German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius addressed a letter to European partners urging additional transfers of air defense systems to Ukraine.

On 30 June, German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadephul arrived in Kyiv with a delegation from the defence industry.