Zelenskyy: Ukraine calls on Germany to influence Hungary on 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Germany to use its authority to influence Hungary's position, which is blocking the adoption of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

He said this during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We are grateful for the support of the 18th sanctions package against Russian aggression. I know that European leaders are very close to (adopting) this package. I know that there are still some misunderstandings with official Budapest. For our part, we would like to say that we appeal to Germany, as the leader of Europe, regarding your dialogue with Hungary. I think it is in the interests of the whole of Europe that the packages against Russian aggression work, that Russia feels the high cost of this war, and that its economy will suffer because of the sanctions," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He added that Ukraine was being constructive and refrained from taking harsh actions in response to Hungary's behavior. "We would like us to remain in the union of partners and friends. Of course, Ukraine always has something to answer, but we are still partners, and we have one enemy, and it is Russia," the Head of State emphasized.

Read more: EU summit fails to adopt joint statement supporting Ukraine due to Hungary’s opposition