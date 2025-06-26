EU summit fails to adopt joint statement supporting Ukraine due to Hungary’s opposition

At the EU summit in Brussels on June 26, EU leaders failed to unanimously approve a joint statement supporting Ukraine. The document was backed by 26 member states, with Hungary the sole country opposing it.

The communiqué was published on the European Council’s website, reports Censor.NET.

According to Suspilne, Hungary did not support the European Council communiqué due to "strategic differences with the European Union regarding Ukraine."

In the document, EU countries reaffirmed their support for Ukraine on its path toward EU membership.

EU leaders welcomed significant progress in reforms, called for intensified work on accession, and noted readiness to open the first negotiation cluster. Ukraine’s EU membership prospects are scheduled to be discussed at the next summit.

Read more: NATO has clear understanding that it needs to focus on supporting Ukraine now - Nauseda

All EU countries except Hungary also pledged to continue providing financial support to Ukraine. The bloc promises to allocate €30.6 billion in 2025.

Additionally, the European Council called on member states to continue addressing Ukraine’s urgent military and defense needs.

In the document, the European Council reiterated its support for peace in Ukraine, condemned recent Russian attacks, and called for an immediate ceasefire and constructive dialogue.

EU leaders also emphasized the importance of humanitarian efforts, including the release of prisoners, the return of deported civilians, and children illegally taken to Russia and Belarus.

Read more: Americans, Turks, Slovaks, and Hungarians do not want to see Zelenskyy at NATO summit - Orban