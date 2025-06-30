Zelenskyy: Most of Germany’s €9 billion should fund weapons production in Ukraine

This year, Germany will increase its assistance to Ukraine to €9 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this ahead of a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who is visiting Ukraine, according to Ukrinform and reported by Censor.NET.

"Germany is currently providing the largest support in Europe. After the increase, the aid will amount to around €9 billion this year — that’s a very tangible contribution, especially at this time," the Head of State said.

The President expressed hope that a significant portion of these funds will be directed toward weapons production in Ukraine.

"During our discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and also with (German Defense Minister Boris – ed.) Pistorius, we focused on domestic production in Ukraine, especially long-range drones and other capabilities, as well as co-production. I truly hope that a large part of the funds allocated by the German Federal Government can be directed specifically toward Ukrainian manufacturing," Zelenskyy stated.

On 30 June, German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadephul arrived in Kyiv with a delegation from the defence industry.

