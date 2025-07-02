Beijing to continue supporting negotiations and political resolution of "Ukraine crisis" – Wang Yi

On Wednesday, July 2, during a meeting in Brussels with European Council President António Costa, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing would "continue to promote negotiations and a political settlement of the 'Ukrainian crisis.'"

Wang Yi's statement was quoted by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Censor.NET.

During the meeting, Wang Yi and Costa exchanged views on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

"China determines its position based on the merits of each issue, will always stand on the side of peace, and will continue to play a constructive role in facilitating negotiations and a political resolution of the ‘Ukraine crisis’ (Beijing’s official term for Russia’s war on Ukraine – ed.)," the statement reads.

The two sides also discussed EU–China relations. Wang emphasized that China views Europe as a key pole in a multipolar world and values its partnership with the EU, regardless of whether Europe is experiencing good times or bad.

Read more: Iranian Parliament votes to close Strait of Hormuz: Rubio calls it "economic suicide"

The head of China’s foreign ministry added that "China will always support Europe’s integration efforts and welcomes the EU strengthening its strategic autonomy and playing a greater role on the international stage."

"China and Europe need to strengthen unity and coordination and serve as a force for stability in an unsettled world. We must sincerely respect each other’s core interests, deepen mutual understanding and trust, and achieve mutual success," Wang Yi said.

Read more: Putin expresses readiness to start peace talks without preconditions - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi