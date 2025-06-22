Iranian Parliament votes to close Strait of Hormuz: Rubio calls it "economic suicide"

On Sunday, June 22, the Iranian parliament approved the closure of the Strait of Hormuz after the United States struck at the country's key nuclear facilities.

This is reported by The Telegraph with reference to Iranian state television, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the final decision on this issue will be made by the National Security Council of Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key passage through which 20% of the world's oil and gas supplies go. Key oil-producing countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, depend on this waterway for access to the sea.

Amid reports that the Iranian parliament has supported the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on China to persuade Iran not to close the waterway. His statement, which was broadcast on Fox News, was cited by Reuters.

"I urge the Chinese government in Beijing to call them on this because they are heavily dependent on the Strait of Hormuz for oil supplies," the diplomat said.

Rubio called Iran's intention to close the Strait of Hormuz "economic suicide."

"If they do that, it will be another terrible mistake. It will be economic suicide for them. We reserve the right to take appropriate measures, but other countries should also pay attention to this. This will cause much more damage to other countries' economies than to ours," the US official said.

Rubio said that closing the strait would be a serious escalation that would require a response from the United States and other countries.

To recap, the United States has successfully attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized that the United States' strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities could lead to an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that the United States had destroyed Iran's nuclear program by striking Iran's nuclear facilities on the night of June 22.