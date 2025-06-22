Elimination of Iran’s nuclear program will make Middle East and whole world safer, - statement of MFA of Ukraine

Ukraine, which has made the largest contribution to nuclear disarmament in the history of mankind, has the moral right to state that the elimination of the Iranian nuclear program will make the Middle East region and the whole world safer.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine regarding the US strikes against Iran's nuclear program.

"Ukraine is convinced that the Iranian nuclear program must be put to an end so that it never again threatens either the countries of the Middle East or any other state. Peaceful efforts for nuclear non-proliferation in Iran have been ongoing for years, but have not been effective. Back in the spring, the United States warned Iran of the consequences in the absence of constructive steps," the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it was the aggressive actions of the Iranian regime, its ongoing destructive policy of undermining international peace and security, including its hostile attitude towards Israel and many other nations, that led to the current development of events.

The Ministry also emphasized that Iran is an accomplice in the crime of aggression against Ukraine. The Iranian regime provides military assistance to Russia, including the supply of UAVs and technologies that Russia systematically uses to kill people and destroy critical infrastructure.

Ukraine has repeatedly drawn the attention of the international community to the fact that such actions by Iran are a gross violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015), in particular paragraph 4 of Annex B of this document, and therefore require a necessary response.

"At the same time, Iran, with the help of its proxies, continues to destabilize the security situation in the Middle East, creating more and more threats to peace and security in the region. We are convinced that the measures taken by the United States jointly with Israel against Iranian nuclear facilities have sent a clear signal to the Iranian regime that it is unacceptable to continue its policy aimed at destabilizing the security situation in the Middle East.

As a reminder, the United States has successfully attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized that the United States' strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities could lead to an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that the United States had destroyed Iran's nuclear program by striking Iran's nuclear facilities on the night of June 22.