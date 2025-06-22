Iranian Foreign Minister Araqchi goes to meet with Putin: We always coordinate our positions

Throughout the long negotiation process between the United States and Iran on the nuclear program, Tehran has always informed Russia about their progress and results.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said this at a press conference in Istanbul, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We (Iran and Russia - Ed.) always consult with each other and coordinate our positions. Russia was a part of the JCPOA, it has always been a party to the nuclear negotiations. And even during the last 2-3 months, when we were negotiating with the United States, we always informed our Russian friends about the latest news regarding any progress or lack of progress in our negotiations," Araqchi said.

The minister confirmed his visit to Moscow and meeting with Putin on Monday.

When asked about a possible return to negotiations and the level of trust in Western countries, Araqchi said that Iran would first respond to the US attack.

"We never trusted the Western countries when we were negotiating with them, and now there are even more reasons why we should not trust them at all. Of course, the path to diplomacy should always remain open, but as I said, we are not in a position to decide how to engage in diplomacy again and with whom, so let's wait for our answer first," he said.

The Iranian foreign minister refused to answer the question of what kind of actions Iran would take as a response. At the same time, he added that channels of communication with the United States exist even now, and messages can be transmitted in both directions through intermediaries, including Oman.