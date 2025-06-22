US attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran - Trump

The United States successfully attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

This was announced by US President Donald Trump on his social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports .

"We have successfully completed the attack on three nuclear facilities in Iran - Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. All aircraft are now outside Iranian airspace. A full complement of bombs was dropped on the main target - Fordo. All aircraft are safely returning home. Congratulations to our great American warriors. There is no other army in the world that could have done this. Now is the time for peace! Thank you for your attention to this issue," the American leader wrote.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump had approved a plan to attack Iran, but was refraining from implementing it in order to see whether Tehran would abandon its nuclear programme.

