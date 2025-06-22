ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6583 visitors online
News The US has struck Iran’s nuclear facilities
36 997 409

US attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran - Trump

Donald Trump said that the US had struck Iran

The United States successfully attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

This was announced by US President Donald Trump on his social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports .

"We have successfully completed the attack on three nuclear facilities in Iran - Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. All aircraft are now outside Iranian airspace. A full complement of bombs was dropped on the main target - Fordo. All aircraft are safely returning home. Congratulations to our great American warriors. There is no other army in the world that could have done this. Now is the time for peace! Thank you for your attention to this issue," the American leader wrote.

post

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump had approved a plan to attack Iran, but was refraining from implementing it in order to see whether Tehran would abandon its nuclear programme.

Read also: Trump gives Iran 'two weeks' deadline for nuclear deal, but is unlikely to deliver - NYT

Author: 

Iran (480) USA (6124) Trump Donald (2316)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 