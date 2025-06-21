Trump gave Iran "two-week" deadline for nuclear deal, but it’s unlikely he’ll be able to achieve it - NYT

Negotiations with Iran are long and difficult even under the most favorable circumstances. And it is still unclear whether the 14-day deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Tehran is just a way to buy time for military preparations.

It remains unclear whether Trump is serious about the negotiations or just buying time to better prepare for a military strike and its consequences, the publication notes.

"But so far, there is no public evidence that contacts between Araqchi and Steve Witkoff, the president's special envoy to the Middle East, could lead to a meeting, let alone a deal that would satisfy Trump. Or even that such a deal would be enough to deter Israel's determination to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities," the NYT writes.

At the same time, as noted in the article, success may depend on what Trump demands: "unconditional surrender," which he keeps talking about, or a narrower halt to nuclear enrichment.

Trump made it clear to reporters on Friday that he is mainly interested in the coercive part of coercive diplomacy. He emphasized that Iran has only a few minutes left. "I give them a certain amount of time, and I would say a maximum of two weeks," he said.

