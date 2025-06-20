8 981 63
Iran attacks Haifa in northern Israel with ballistic missiles: casualties reported. VIDEO&PHOTOS
On Friday, June 20, Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel. Explosions were heard in Haifa, a city in the north of the country.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Clash Report and Ynet.
Currently, it is known that ten people were injured in Haifa, two of them in serious condition.
After the Iranian attack, thick smoke rose over the city.
Also reported were missile or debris falls in Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Beersheba, and Ashkelon.
According to media reports, an Iranian missile landed directly on a school in the Tel Aviv area. Schools are currently on summer break. Smoke also rose over the city.
