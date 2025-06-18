US moves third aircraft carrier closer to Israel - CNN

Next week, the carrier strike group led by the USS Gerald R. Ford is to move to the eastern Mediterranean closer to Israel. Ford, the United States plans to move to the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, closer to Israel.

This was reported by CNN, citing an American official and two other informed persons, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the deployment of the USS Ford in the zone of the US European Command, planned since the end of last year, is of particular importance against the backdrop of the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

According to CNN, another American aircraft carrier is heading to the Middle East. It will either join the USS Carl Vinson or replace it.

Aircraft carriers play a key role in demonstrating US military power. They are able to respond quickly to crisis situations in any region of the world. Aircraft carriers carry dozens of fighters for strike operations, can intercept missiles and drones, and are accompanied by warships to protect against air, land and underwater threats, the publication says.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump held a meeting with the National Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, during which the possibility of US intervention in the conflict was considered.

Read more: 293 Ukrainian citizens confirm intent to leave Israel, 85 citizens intend to leave Iran — MFA