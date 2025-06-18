293 Ukrainian citizens confirm intent to leave Israel, 85 citizens intend to leave Iran — MFA

As of the morning of June 18, 293 Ukrainian citizens have confirmed their intention to leave Israel with the assistance of the embassy, while another 85 citizens and 10 foreigners holding permanent residence permits in Ukraine wish to depart Iran.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, with information provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

It is noted that following the deterioration of the security situation in the Middle East, under the directive of Minister Andrii Sybiha, the diplomatic service is conducting around-the-clock monitoring of the security situation and inquiries from Ukrainian citizens expressing a desire to relocate to safer regions or return home.

The Ukrainian embassy diplomats in Israel have already evacuated several citizens who were in urgent need.

Read more: Seeking regime change in Iran by military means is biggest mistake, - Macron

As of the morning of June 18, the Ukrainian embassy in Israel received over 400 inquiries via its hotline from Ukrainian citizens, who were provided with explanations by consuls on possible evacuation options. The embassy is compiling an evacuation list, and all necessary instructions are posted on the diplomatic mission’s resources, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The Consular Service Department of the MFA, together with the Ukrainian embassies in Israel and Iran, are working on various evacuation routes — both through separate flights and in coordination with partners. Diplomats continue to verify citizen data and address organizational matters.

"The Ukrainian embassies in Israel and Iran continue to monitor the situation and provide consular assistance to Ukrainian citizens," the MFA added.

Read more: Iran could develop nuclear weapons in three years - CNN