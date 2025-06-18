Seeking regime change in Iran by military means is biggest mistake, - Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron has warned against attempts to change the Iranian regime through military intervention.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN.
"I believe that the biggest mistake today is to seek regime change in Iran by military means, because it will lead to chaos," he said in Kananaskis, where the annual G7 summit is taking place.
Earlier, Macron suggested that Trump had made a "proposal" for a ceasefire in the Middle East.
Later, Trump sharply responded to the French leader about the reasons for his early departure from the G7 summit.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password