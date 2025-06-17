Israel destroys uranium enrichment centrifuges at Iran’s main nuclear plant - IAEA

The centrifuges at Iran's underground uranium enrichment plant in Natanz were probably "severely damaged, if not completely destroyed" after Israeli strikes on Friday.

According to Censor.NET, citing the BBC, this was stated by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

According to him, this happened due to a power outage and the destruction of the ground part of the plant.

Grossi said that the damage was probably caused even though the underground hall where the centrifuges, uranium enrichment machines, are located, was not directly affected.

The IAEA chief noted that there was radioactive and chemical contamination at the site, but the radiation level outside is still within normal limits.

Four buildings were also damaged at the Isfahan nuclear facility.

