Israel resumes strikes on Iran. PHOTO

The Israeli army has announced that it has resumed strikes on targets in and around Tehran, and issued a warning and call to evacuate the residents of Arak and Hondab.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by BBC.

Local press reports air raid alerts and explosions in Tehran.

The Israeli Defence Forces issued a call in Farsi to evacuate residents of a certain area near the cities of Arak and Khondab, located 220 km northwest of Tehran.

The appeal is accompanied by a map showing the area where Israeli aircraft are planning to strike.

According to open source information, Arak is home to a heavy water nuclear reactor and a heavy water production plant.

In addition, the IDF continues to strike key nuclear facilities such as Natanz and Isfahan. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that so far "no increase in the radiation background outside the facilities has been recorded".

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump has approved a plan to attack Iran, but is refraining from implementing it in order to see if Tehran will abandon its nuclear programme.

Read more: 293 Ukrainian citizens confirm intent to leave Israel, 85 citizens intend to leave Iran — MFA