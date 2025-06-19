Trump approves plan to attack Iran, but does not give final order - WSJ

US President Donald Trump has approved a plan to attack Iran, but is refraining from implementing it in order to see if Tehran will abandon its nuclear programme.

This was reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the discussions, Censor.NET informs.

According to the sources, on the evening of Tuesday, 17 June, Trump told senior aides that he had approved of plans to attack Iran. However, the head of the White House has not yet given such an order to see if Tehran will abandon its nuclear programme.

It is noted that a possible US target could be the well-protected Fordow uranium enrichment facility. This facility is located under a mountain and, according to military experts, is inaccessible to most conventional bombs, except for the most powerful ones.

The publication notes that in recent days, the United States has increased its military presence in the Middle East. In particular, the third aircraft carrier of the US Navy entered the eastern Mediterranean Sea, and the second carrier strike group is heading to the Arabian Sea.

Although the Pentagon has stated that such actions are exclusively defensive, the deployment of forces improves the US position in case Trump decides to join Israeli strikes against Iran.

The WSJ also suggests that such actions may be a pressure tactic to force Iran to capitulate or make concessions.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump met with the National Security Council to discuss the situation in the Middle East, during which the possibility of US intervention in the conflict between Israel and Iran was considered.

