Assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei will "open Pandora’s Box" - Peskov

The Kremlin has called the regime change in Iran "unacceptable".

According to Censor.NET, citing Sky News, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this.

According to him, the assassination of the country's supreme leader "will open Pandora's box".

Peskov said that Russia would react "very negatively" if Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were assassinated.

The statements came amid reports that US President Donald Trump will decide on further action against Iran in "two weeks".

"The situation is extremely tense and is dangerous not only for the region but globally. An enlargement of the composition of the participants of the conflict is potentially even more dangerous. It will lead only to another circle of confrontation and escalation of tension in the region," the Russian dictator's spokesman added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes that the removal of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will end, rather than exacerbate, the war between Israel and Iran that broke out late last week.

