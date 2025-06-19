Trump to decide on Iran within "two weeks," says White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will decide on further actions regarding Iran "within two weeks."

This was stated at a Thursday briefing by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, according to Censor.NET.

She said she received information from Trump in response to whether the U.S. would directly intervene in the conflict between Iran and Israel and strike Iranian targets.

"Given that there may soon be a serious opportunity for negotiations with Iran, which may or may not happen, I will make a decision on Iran within the next two weeks," Leavitt quoted Trump as saying.

The White House spokeswoman emphasized that the U.S.’s main goals in negotiations with Iran are to ensure that Iran does not enrich uranium and does not develop nuclear weapons.

It should be noted that "two weeks" is a favorite timeframe the American president uses in any case. In particular, Trump has repeatedly set a "two-week" deadline to determine Putin’s stance on a ceasefire or ending the war against Ukraine.

The phrase "two weeks" is also known for the fact that usually, when the deadline passes, nothing happens.