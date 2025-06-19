UK intelligence: Iran–Israel conflict poses both risks and benefits for Russia

The recent escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran presents both potential benefits and risks for Russia.

This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defence, citing intelligence data, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that despite the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement signed between Russia and Iran in January 2025, Moscow has no legal obligation to provide Iran with military assistance. While the agreement includes defense cooperation, it does not contain a mutual defense clause, unlike Russia’s treaties with Belarus or North Korea.

Analysts believe that Russia "almost certainly" sees an advantage in the conflict, as it could divert the West’s attention from its war against Ukraine.

At the same time, British intelligence stresses that escalation in the Middle East could negatively impact future arms supplies from Iran to Russia. This includes Shahed drones, ballistic missiles, and artillery shells, which Iran has been actively providing to Moscow.

