The Chinese side believes that Ukraine and Russia have taken an important step forward by starting negotiations.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to Censor.NET, with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

As noted, on Wednesday, August 6, the Chinese Foreign Minister held a telephone conversation with the Brazilian President's Special Assistant for International Affairs, Celso Amorim.

The parties exchanged views on the "Ukrainian crisis" (as China refers to Russia's war against Ukraine). Wang Yi stated that the "consensus" reached by China and Pakistan had allegedly played a positive role in de-escalating the "crisis."

Russia and Ukraine have already begun negotiations, taking an important step forward. The current process of resolving the crisis has reached a critical moment," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The parties also confirmed their readiness to promote a ceasefire, peace talks, and other issues for a "political settlement of the crisis."