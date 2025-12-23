China’s Foreign Ministry on possible Ukraine sanctions on PRC: "Correct your mistake immediately"

China has reacted to plans to impose new sanctions against Chinese citizens and companies that, according to Ukraine, support Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said this, Censor.NET reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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Commenting on the possible inclusion of PRC (People's Republic of China) citizens in Ukraine’s sanctions lists, the diplomat stressed that China opposes unilateral sanctions which, in his view, violate international law and lack approval by the UN Security Council.

"We urge Ukraine to correct its mistake immediately. China will resolutely protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and citizens," Lin Jian said.

Read more: US, China and Russia discuss nuclear arms reductions, - Trump

He also emphasized that if sanctions are imposed, Beijing reserves the right to take countermeasures and will protect its citizens and companies "by all available means."

Background:

As a reminder, on Monday, December 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is preparing sanctions against individuals from China and Russia who cooperate with Russia’s defense industry and justify aggression against Ukraine.

Read more: Ending Russia’s war against Ukraine is not in China’s interest – Zelenskyy