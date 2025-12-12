US, China and Russia discuss nuclear arms reductions, - Trump

US President Donald Trump announced that the US, China, and Russia are discussing reducing their nuclear arsenals and denuclearization.

According to Censor.NET, Trump made this statement during a conversation with journalists at the White House.

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One of the topics I discuss with China is the denuclearization of weapons, and we would like to see if we can stop this. I am referring to nuclear weapons. I have discussed this with China. I have discussed this with Russia.

And I think that's what we would like to do, and they would like to do, and I think Russia would like to do," said the American leader.

Trump added that although Moscow has stated that it will not join the START treaty, words may differ from reality.

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"They say they won't join the New START or the next New START. Well, that's what they told you, but you know, what they tell you is different from what they tell you behind closed doors," Trump concluded.