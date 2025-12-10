Russia launches political campaigns to destabilise Ukraine, Zelenskyy hears report from Foreign Intelligence Service

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

"Many details regarding the foreign policy situation surrounding Ukraine and the economic situation in Russia—the dependence of its companies and state system on Chinese investments, technologies, and political priorities," he noted.

Russia and China

According to Zelenskyy, intelligence reports indicate that part of Russian territory is effectively being transferred to China.

"This primarily concerns the use of resource-rich lands and the sale of scarce resources to China. We also note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia, particularly in the military industry. Our partners' intelligence services have similar information," the president explained.

Zelenskyy instructed the Foreign Intelligence Service to monitor cooperation between Moscow and Beijing more closely in all aspects concerning Ukraine's national interests and in all aspects concerning the interests of partners in Europe and America.

"Global security should not suffer because Russia's appetite for aggression is not diminishing. Oleh Ivashchenko also reported on the political campaigns launched by Russia, in particular to destabilize Ukraine.

We will counteract and block the activities of all entities that assist the enemy. We discussed separately the activities of Ukraine's foreign intelligence services in working to return Ukrainian children and exchange prisoners," the president concluded.