During a Christmas event at the White House, where he traditionally spoke with children on the phone and discussed Santa Claus's journey, US President Donald Trump mentioned Ukraine, Russia, and China.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the White House.

We need to return to Ukraine, Russia, and China

After one of his conversations with the children, Trump noted that he would gladly devote the entire day to such calls, but was forced to return to important international issues.

"We could do this all day long. But we need to get back to China, Russia, Ukraine. We need to get back to other issues," said the US president.

Read more: Russia used Chinese satellite intelligence data for strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector – Zelenskyy

Trump did not specify what decisions or steps he had in mind, but noted that issues related to China, Russia, and Ukraine remain among the key items on Washington's international agenda.

Domestic policy statements

During the event, the US president also made several statements regarding domestic policy. In particular, in one of his calls, he emphasized the need for more highly intelligent people, stressing the importance of education and the formation of a "smart talent pool" for the future of the country.

In addition, the US president made several other statements. In particular, he stressed that the authorities want to make sure that Santa is not "replaced" and that "some bad Santa" does not try to enter the country.