Xi Jinping will not attack Taiwan while I am president. He knows consequences, - Trump

The United States is convinced that Chinese President Xi Jinping will not dare to attack Taiwan, as he is well aware of the consequences of such actions.

This was stated by US President Donald Trump in an interview with CBS News, according to Censor.NET

Will Trump defend Taiwan?

In response to a journalist's question about whether Trump would order American troops to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by China, the US president replied: "You'll find out if it happens."

The journalist recalled Trump's words that Xi Jinping would not dare to take military action against Taiwan while he was in power.

China will not attack Taiwan while Trump is in power

"This never even came up, as a subject. He never brought it up. People were a little surprised at that. He never brought it up, because he understands it," Trump emphasised.

But he actually refused to give any further details.

"I can't give away my secrets. I don't want to be one of these guys that tells you exactly what's going to happen if something happens. But they understand what's going to happen. And— he has openly said, and his people have openly said at meetings, "We would never do anything while President Trump is president," because they know the consequences," he noted.

As a reminder, Trump previously stated that his meeting with Xi Jinping would "lead to everlasting peace."

Meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping

On 30 October, Donald Trump held a meeting with the Chinese leader in South Korea and stated that the United States was ready to work with Beijing to achieve progress in a peaceful settlement.

During his meeting with Trump, Xi Jinping emphasised the importance of joint efforts to achieve stability and prosperity in the world.

