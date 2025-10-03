Taiwan to cut Russian oil imports: Kremlin to lose billions in revenue

The Taiwanese government has called on local companies to reduce imports of Russian oil and petroleum products, which will result in billions in lost revenue for the Kremlin.

According to Censor.NET, citing the island's Foreign Ministry, this step is aimed at complying with international sanctions.

The ministry stressed that Taiwanese state-owned enterprises stopped purchasing Russian crude oil back in 2023. At the same time, certain types of petrochemical raw materials remain outside the scope of sanctions.

The ministry stressed that Taiwan will continue to coordinate its actions with the US, the EU, and other partners. "If international allies impose new sanctions, we will join them without delay," the statement said.

Taipei also recalled that after the start of Russia's large-scale war against Ukraine, strict controls were imposed on the export of high technologies. More than 3,300 Russian companies were added to the so-called "blacklist."

We previously reported that oil imports from Russia to Taiwan have increased almost sixfold since 2022. This has provided the Kremlin with more than $1.7 billion in revenue. According to experts, these funds could have been used to produce about 170,000 attack drones.

Analysts warn that continued trade in energy resources with Russia could create problems for Taiwan in its relations with countries that adhere to a policy of sanctions against the Kremlin.

