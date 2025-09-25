Europe should abandon Russian oil, Trump is right - Kallas

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas believes that the dependence of some European countries on Russian energy fuels the war.

She stated this in an interview with Sky News, Censor.NET reports.

According to Kallas, Donald Trump is right when he says that European countries should stop buying Russian oil and gas.

"Of course, he is right. We have been saying for a long time that dependence on Russian oil and gas actually fuels the war," she noted.

She expressed "great regret" that not all member states have refused supplies from Moscow.

Kallas said that neighboring countries offer real alternatives.

At the same time, she does not believe that it is worth imposing sanctions against Hungary and Slovakia. Kallas said that it is worth "more actively using the alternatives offered by neighbors to get rid of dependence on Russian energy, as President Trump calls for."

Refusal of Russian energy sources

Previously, Donald Trump has repeatedly called on European countries to stop buying Russian oil and repeated his demand at the UN General Assembly.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Budapest would not refuse to buy Russian oil, even if US President Donald Trump asked, since the country is landlocked.

US Energy Secretary Wright said that the United States is ready to completely replace Russian gas and oil for Europe.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Europe will completely stop using Russian fossil fuels by 2027.

