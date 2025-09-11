Europe has promised to stop purchasing Russian gas by end of 2026 - US Energy Secretary Wright

European countries have promised to stop buying Russian gas by the end of 2026.

This was stated in an interview with CNBC by US Energy Secretary Christopher Wright, reports Censor.NET.

"There is still a lot of gas from Russia coming to Europe. 15% of gas supplies to Europe still come from Russia. And they have set a date to complete this within the next 18 months. So this is already a huge additional demand - the United States just needs to complete the displacement of Russian gas," he noted.

The minister also predicts an increase in demand for electricity in Europe. Over the past 20 years, it has not been a growing energy market, but now forecasts indicate that it will become a growth market in the future.

"We are going to increase our LNG exports here (in the US. - Ed.). We are going to increase our oil and oil products exports to Europe as well. And, ultimately, we are going to bring nuclear technology and new reactors to Europe," Wright added.

According to the minister, Europe has assured that it will not import any type of Russian gas until the end of 2026.

"From January 1, 2027, Russian gas will no longer arrive," he concluded.

Earlier, the media reported that European countries should stop buying Russian oil and gas if they want Washington to tighten sanctions against Moscow.

