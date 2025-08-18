ENG
News EU sanctions against Russia
European Union imported 4.5 billion euros worth of liquefied gas from Russia in 6 months of 2025

Import of liquefied natural gas from the Russian Federation

In the first half of 2025, the EU imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia worth around €4.48 billion.

This is evidenced by data from the European statistical agency Eurostat, reports Censor.NET with reference to DW.

During the same period last year, the cost of gas imported from Russia amounted to approximately €3.47 billion.

In total, the European Union imported LNG worth around €26.9 billion in the first six months of this year. Most of it came from the US (worth around €13.7 billion). According to the European Commission, in 2024, the United States was the largest supplier of LNG to the EU. It accounted for almost 45% of total imports of this raw material.

