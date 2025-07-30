Trump doubts effectiveness of sanctions against Russia - NYT

Only a day after Trump threatened sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, he already doubted whether such a strategy would work.

This is reported by The New York Times, Censor.NET reports.

Speaking to reporters aboard the presidential plane Air Force One, Trump said that the United States could impose "tariffs and other things" in about ten days.

"I don't know if it will affect Russia, because he obviously wants to continue the war. But we will introduce tariffs and other things that are usually applied. This may or may not affect them. But maybe it will," he was quoted as saying.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to punish Russia for the escalation in Ukraine, but has yet to do so. And his latest threat of financial sanctions - as the president admitted - may not be successful.

"There is little to indicate that Trump's ultimatum will change Putin's mind about the war," the journalists write.

Mr. Trump's threat to impose secondary tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil would affect China, India, and Turkey and would be a potential escalation of his global trade war.

Trump also has other economic and military tools to force Russia to stop the war, according to international policy experts. Russia's economy remains vulnerable despite the fact that it has partially shielded itself from sanctions.

Nevertheless, experts believe that Trump can still hit certain sectors of the Russian banking system, limit oil prices, and use his influence on foreign policy and trade agreements with European allies.

