Russians have carried out more than 10,000 chemical attacks against Ukrainian Defence Forces since start of full-scale war - SSU. VIDEO

Russian occupation forces are massively using banned chemical weapons against the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

These are, among other things, aerosol grenades "K-51", "RGR" and "RG-VO", equipped with irritant toxic substances - CS (chlorobenzylidene malonitrile) and CN (chloroacetophenone).

There are also numerous cases of the occupiers using ampoules with a toxic substance - chlorpicrin.

The SSU emphasises that the use of such means of warfare is prohibited by the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction of 13 January 1993.

As noted, the largest number of chemical munitions are used by the Russians in the form of drops from FPV drones on the defensive positions of Ukrainian defenders. After hitting the target, the poisonous compounds of the chemical charge damage the mucous membranes of the military, especially their eyes and respiratory organs. In this way, the enemy is trying to force the Defence Forces to leave their trenches and dugouts under the occupiers' precision fire.

Most cases of the aggressor's use of such weapons were recorded on the eastern front, as well as during enemy attacks on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region.

"In order to document and bring Russians to justice for these crimes, the SSU not only investigates its own criminal proceedings, but also engages specialised international organisations to document these facts. In particular, to conduct the necessary laboratory tests and inform the international community, the SSU, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, transferred some of the physical evidence to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague. Based on the results of the relevant studies, this international organisation published three reports confirming the systematic use of chemical agents by the Russian Federation as a means of warfare against Ukraine," the SSU said.

As a result, the EU Council imposed sanctions on Russian units that are part of the Russian armed forces and are involved in the development and use of chemical weapons in our country. In particular, the EU's restrictions include the aggressor country's radiation, chemical and biological defence forces, as well as the 27th Scientific Centre and 33rd Central Research and Testing Institute of the Russian Ministry of Defence, which are involved in the development of banned chemical agents.

Within the framework of the multi-episode criminal proceedings initiated by the SSU investigators under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes), the investigation is ongoing to bring the military and political leadership of the aggressor state and all those involved to justice.

Among other things, in December 2024, the SSU served a notice of suspicion in absentia to Russian General Igor Kirillov, the chief of the Russian Armed Forces' Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defence (RCD) troops. This official is responsible for the massive use of chemical munitions against Ukrainian troops.