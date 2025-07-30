3 446 13
Two Russians watching UAV attack on railway station in town of Salsk: "That’s fifth one. Loud. This is Pearl Harbor for our trains!". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing two Russians filming an attack by Ukrainian drones on the railway infrastructure of the town of Salsk in the Rostov region of Russia.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows that at least five UAVs attacked the facilities in Salsk. Russian air defence systems are not heard on the recording.
