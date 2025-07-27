Russia claims to have shot down nearly 100 "Ukrainian drones" over 11 regions and occupied Crimea

Russia said that its regions and occupied Crimea were allegedly attacked by almost 100 Ukrainian drones at night.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the occupying country.

"Last night, from 09:50 p.m. to 05:20 a.m. Moscow time, 99 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of the airplane type were destroyed and intercepted by regular air defense systems," the ministry said.

Thus, the alleged destruction of:

36 UAVs - over the territory of the Bryansk region,

21 UAVs - over the territory of the Smolensk region,

10 UAVs - over the territory of the Kaluga region,

9 UAVs each - over the territories of Volgograd and Rostov regions,

2 UAVs each - over the territories of Voronezh and Kursk regions and the Black Sea,

1 UAV each - over the territories of the Moscow region, Nizhny Novgorod, Orel and Tambov regions.

In addition, it is noted that 4 drones were shot down over the territory of occupied Crimea.