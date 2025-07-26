ENG
Attack of drones
Russians launch attack UAVs in Ukraine - Air Force (updated)

Russians launch shaheds in Ukraine on July 26

On the afternoon of July 26, 2025, Russian troops launched attack drones towards Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

At 16:44, a group of enemy attack UAVs was reported from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation to the north of the Sumy region.

At 16:54, a group of enemy attack UAVs was reported in the north of the Donetsk region, heading for the Kharkiv region.

Update as of 17:33

  • UAV in the north of the Chernihiv region - heading west.
  • UAV in the southwest of the Kharkiv region, heading for the Poltava region.

