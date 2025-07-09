China builds up military power not for Beijing parades — main goal is control over Taiwan, says Rutte

China is rapidly expanding its military capabilities. By 2030, Beijing will acquire an additional 100 combat ships and already possesses 1,000 nuclear warheads.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reports LIGA.net, cited by Censor.NET.

Rutte emphasized that China is building up its military power "not for parades in Beijing." According to him, China’s primary goal is to establish control over Taiwan.

Rutte also reiterated his recent statement that if Xi Jinping decides to attack Taiwan, he will first ask Putin to attack NATO member countries in Europe.

"This shows that the transatlantic region and the Indo-Pacific region are becoming increasingly interconnected," the NATO chief stressed.

Additionally, he noted that the threat is intensified by Russia’s allies, North Korea, which supplies Russia with weapons, and Iran, which provides drones.

In light of this, Rutte called on NATO allies to increase defense spending, emphasizing that the moment is critical.

"It’s no longer about 357 years. Three years is today. Five years is already next week. We cannot afford to miss this opportunity," the NATO Secretary General stressed.

