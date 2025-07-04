ENG
News Rubio’s conversation with Rutte
Rubio had conversation with Rutte: they talked about support for Ukraine and results of NATO summit

Rubio and Rutte had a conversation. What did they talk about?

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Department.

"The two leaders discussed the recent NATO summit in The Hague, in particular, emphasizing the allies' historic commitment to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP," the statement said.

Rubio and Rutte also discussed Donald Trump's priority to end the Russia-Ukraine war and the continued sovereign commitment of NATO Allies to support Ukraine, as stated in the Hague Declaration.

