EU countries can increase aid to Ukraine thanks to NATO’s new financial target – Costa

European Union countries may increase the amount of military support for Ukraine in 2025.

This was stated by European Council President António Costa, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We will continue to provide full support to Ukraine. Since the beginning of this year, member states have committed an additional €24 billion for Ukraine’s military support… Now they will be able to do more," the European Council head said, adding that Ukraine needs support from all countries that respect international law.

Costa added that the European Commission has offered all member states more fiscal space to increase their support, and this support counts toward new NATO targets. The European Council president emphasized that it is very important for every euro spent by member states on supporting Ukraine to be counted toward the 3.5% (or 5%) NATO spending commitments. Thus, funds will be used simultaneously for Ukraine and European defense.

