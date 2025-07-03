Russia poses growing military threat to NATO members, - Italian Defense Minister Crosetto

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto has warned that Russia could become a serious military threat to NATO countries in five years.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports.

"Allies share concerns about the growing threat from Russia. There are no signs of Russian production being reoriented toward civilian targets, even in the event of a ceasefire," he said.

Crozetto also noted that domestic support for Russia's war in Ukraine appears to have remained strong. Without specifying the source of this data, he said that Russia has lost more than a million troops, including 200,000 in the first six months of this year alone.

"And yet Russia has managed to mobilize another 300,000 in six months without any deterioration in internal consensus," he added.

