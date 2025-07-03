ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10308 visitors online
News Threat of Russian agression to EU
410 8

Russia poses growing military threat to NATO members, - Italian Defense Minister Crosetto

Guido Crosetto on the threat from the Russian Federation

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto has warned that Russia could become a serious military threat to NATO countries in five years.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports.

"Allies share concerns about the growing threat from Russia. There are no signs of Russian production being reoriented toward civilian targets, even in the event of a ceasefire," he said.

Crozetto also noted that domestic support for Russia's war in Ukraine appears to have remained strong. Without specifying the source of this data, he said that Russia has lost more than a million troops, including 200,000 in the first six months of this year alone.

"And yet Russia has managed to mobilize another 300,000 in six months without any deterioration in internal consensus," he added.

Read also on Censor.NET: Poland to increase production of artillery shells by 5 times due to threat from Russia - FT

Author: 

Italy (245) NATO (1899) Russia (12233)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 