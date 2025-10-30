Trump on his conversation with Xi Jinping about war in Ukraine: "Sometimes you have to let them fight"

The United States is ready to work with Beijing to achieve progress in a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, US President Donald Trump said this during a conversation with journalists aboard Air Force One, returning to America after his Asian tour.

"We're both going to work together to see if we can get something done.

We agree the sides are locked in fighting, and sometimes you have to let them fight. Crazy. But Xi is going to help us, and we are going to work together on Ukraine. There's not a more we can do," Trump said.

He stressed that he "doesn't like to see thousands of young people be killed."

"Xi has been buying oil from Russia for a long time, but we didn't discuss the oil. We discussed working together to see if we could get that war finished," he said.

Trump also reiterated that the US is supplying weapons to NATO allies, which the Alliance "gives to Ukraine for the most part."

Read more: US and China agree on ’highly successful’ framework for Trump-Xi talks - Bessent

What preceded this?

Earlier, Trump expressed hope for successful negotiations with the Chinese leader, which could help ease the trade dispute between the US and China.

According to The New York Times, Xi Jinping's main goal at the meeting will be to try to persuade Trump to soften US support for Taiwan, rather than just resolving trade issues.

The meeting is expected to be important for both countries, as it could affect both economic and security relations in the region.

Trump added that he is open to constructive dialogue and hopes to make progress during the talks.

As a reminder, talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are scheduled for Thursday, 30 October.

Incidentally, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that China is not interested in a scenario where Ukraine wins and Russia loses the war.

The PRC responded that it has always supported a ceasefire and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and that this position will remain unchanged.

Read more: Trump, Xi discuss need to end Russia-Ukraine war