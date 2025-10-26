US and China agree on ’highly successful’ framework for Trump-Xi talks - Bessent

Representatives of the United States and China have agreed on a "very successful" framework for negotiations, which will form the basis of the upcoming meeting of the leaders of the United States and China - Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

This was stated by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant after two days of talks in Malaysia, Censor.NET reports with reference to Bloomberg.

What will Trump and Xi Jinping talk about?

According to him, the US and China discussed issues of agricultural purchases, the social network TikTok, the drug fentanyl, rare earth elements and general bilateral relations.

Bessent described the talks as "constructive, far-reaching and deep, which allows us to move forward to create a very positive framework for the leaders' meeting."

The meeting of the heads of the States and China is scheduled to take place on October 30 in South Korea on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

This will be the first in-person meeting of the leaders of the world's two largest economies since Trump returns to the White House in January 2025. During the year, the politicians spoke by phone at least three times, and the American president stated that direct negotiations were the best way to resolve issues such as tariffs, export restrictions, agricultural purchases, the fentanyl trade, and geopolitical points of tension, such as Taiwan or the Russian-Ukrainian war.

What does Trump say?

"We're going to be discussing a lot of things. I think we have a really good chance of making a very comprehensive deal," Trump said.

Among the potential issues on the agenda is Washington's policy toward Taiwan. Xi Jinping has been pushing for the US to officially say it "opposes" the island's independence, a major diplomatic victory for Beijing.

What preceded it?

