Trump, Xi discuss need to end Russia-Ukraine war

U.S. President Donald Trump said that during a phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping they discussed "many important issues," including ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

He wrote this on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"I just completed a very productive call with President Xi of China. We made progress on many very important issues, including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal," Trump said.

The U.S. leader added that he will meet Xi at the APEC summit in South Korea. He also announced a visit to China early next year, with Xi to visit the United States in return.

"The call was a very good one, we will be speaking again by phone, appreciate the TikTok approval, and both look forward to meeting at APEC!" Trump concluded.

