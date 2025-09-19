2 121 37
If Europe did something with respect to China, China would probably force end to war, - Trump
US President Donald Trump believes that Europe should exert influence on China to end the war in Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
Trump expressed his conviction that ending the war in Ukraine depends on China, among others, because Beijing has influence over the Kremlin.
"If Europe did something with respect to China, I think China would probably, maybe, force an end to the war," the US president said.
