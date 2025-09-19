ENG
If Europe did something with respect to China, China would probably force end to war, - Trump

US President Donald Trump believes that Europe should exert influence on China to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump expressed his conviction that ending the war in Ukraine depends on China, among others, because Beijing has influence over the Kremlin.

"If Europe did something with respect to China, I think China would probably, maybe, force an end to the war," the US president said.

