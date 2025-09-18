Now is not time to ask Putin for ceasefire in Ukraine – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump believes now is not the time to ask Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

He said this to reporters aboard Air Force One, Censor.NET reports.

"It doesn't feel like the time to ask Putin for a ceasefire. We need to bring oil prices down further. If we get oil down, the war ends.", - Trump said.

He also promised to act tough if necessary.

The U.S. president, after meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said Starmer agreed that Europe should stop buying Russian oil.

As reported, Trump earlier said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had let him down.

According to him, he considered ending Russia’s war in Ukraine the easiest task due to his relationship with Putin, but it turned out to be much more complicated.