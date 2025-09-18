Trump: Putin really let me down on ending war in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "let him down" on the issue of a peace settlement to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

He made the remark during a press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, The Guardian reported, as cited by Censor.NET.

"Putin let me down," Trump said.

"The U.S. settled seven [wars]. I thought ending this [Russia’s war against Ukraine] would be the easiest option because of my relationship with President Putin. But he let me down. He really let me down. It was supposed to be Russia and Ukraine, but we’ll see how it ends," the U.S. president said.

Read more: West may force Putin to reconsider his plans against Ukraine, - Bloomberg

Trump again noted heavy losses on both sides in the war, but said Russia’s were greater.

"He’s killing many people, and he’s losing more people than he’s. Russian soldiers are being killed at a higher rate than the Ukrainian soldiers," he said.