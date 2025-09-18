700,000 Russian soldiers are on line of contact in Ukraine – Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has claimed that around 700,000 Russian troops are currently concentrated along the frontline in Ukraine.

His remarks were cited by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

At a meeting with faction leaders, Putin commented on the idea of quotas for Russian soldiers in government bodies. According to him, not all servicemen "see themselves as civil servants."

"You understand, more than 700,000 people are on the line of contact," the dictator said.

He added that "apart from victory in the so-called ‘special military operation’ (as Russia refers to its war against Ukraine – ed.), the key task for Russia is demographic."

