China has influence over Russia and can help end war in Ukraine, - Finnish Prime Minister Orpo

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that China and its president, Xi Jinping, have the opportunity to influence Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and reduce cooperation with Russia in order to end the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

The leaders met in Beijing on January 27. Orpo emphasized that China has influence over Moscow and can help bring the military conflict to an end.

Earlier, Xi Jinping stressed that China and Finland should support the international system based on the UN and promote a multipolar world based on economic globalization.

Earlier it was reported that during Orpo's visit to China, he plans to discuss bilateral relations and the Russian-Ukrainian war.

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